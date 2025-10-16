The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
4

Hegseth Demanded They Sign a Pledge or Get Out. She Left. (w/ Mallory Shelbourne)

Joe Perticone's avatar
Joe Perticone
Oct 16, 2025
∙ Paid
1
4
Share

Joe Perticone talks with Pentagon reporter Mallory Shelbourne about the Defense Department’s new “pledge” that forced dozens of journalists to turn in their badges. They break down how Pete Hegseth’s team clamped down on press access, why even conservative outlets refused to sign, and what this means for freedom of the press in America.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture