Hegseth Demanded They Sign a Pledge or Get Out. She Left. (w/ Mallory Shelbourne)

Joe Perticone talks with Pentagon reporter Mallory Shelbourne about the Defense Department’s new “pledge” that forced dozens of journalists to turn in their badges. They break down how Pete Hegseth’s team clamped down on press access, why even conservative outlets refused to sign, and what this means for freedom of the press in America.



