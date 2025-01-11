Sarah and George get into Donald Trump’s legal troubles, including his official sentencing in the New York hush money trial. George also breaks down the implications of Trump’s conviction and the vote breakdown from the Supreme Court. The duo also discuss Judge Aileen Cannon’s controversial rulings and the potential release of the January 6th and classified documents reports.

