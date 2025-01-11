Playback speed
He's America's First Felon

Sarah Longwell
Jan 11, 2025
Sarah and George get into Donald Trump’s legal troubles, including his official sentencing in the New York hush money trial. George also breaks down the implications of Trump’s conviction and the vote breakdown from the Supreme Court. The duo also discuss Judge Aileen Cannon’s controversial rulings and the potential release of the January 6th and classified documents reports.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
Sarah Longwell
