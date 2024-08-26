Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ADAM KINZINGER: How It Felt to Address the Democratic Convention as a Republican

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

IF YOU HAD TOLD ME when I was first running for Congress in 2010 that in 2024 I’d be speaking at a presidential nominating convention, I would have assumed that my political career had taken off. Getting a speaking slot at a convention usually means your party likes you and wants to highlight you and invest in your future. Being invited to speak at the opposite party’s convention—well, that signals something altogether different. When I first received the invitation to speak at the Democratic National Convention, I wasn’t that surprised. Rumors had been swirling that I would speak along with other Republicans, and it seems like I was the last to find out. I debated it in my own head. I knew it would raise eyebrows. Some in my party, friend groups, and family would accuse me of betrayal, and others would question my motives. I knew there would be angry texts and probably a few more lost friendships because “I could take you investigating January 6th, but this is too far.” (Sure enough, that all happened.) Despite the accusations from a few friends, I didn’t get paid for this speech, and wouldn’t have accepted the money if it was offered.

READ THE REST.

THE MOMENT FROM THE DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION I kept coming back to this weekend wasn’t from Oprah or the Obamas, Steph or Steve, Kamala or Doug—not even Gus Walz, America’s proudest son. It came early in the program on Wednesday night, from a former lieutenant governor, a modest slot for a mid-level political figure. He was there in his role as a conservative Republican willing to offer a full-throated endorsement of Kamala Harris, putting patriotism over partisanship or policy particulars.

READ THE REST.

DONALD TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN is set to run cable news ads this week so they can be seen at the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago club and surrounding environs. The South Florida expense is likely to have no impact on the course of the election. Palm Beach County is a Democratic stronghold in a Republican state that Trump has little chance of losing. But Trump’s staff is at some risk of incurring his wrath if he—and his Palm Beach pals—don’t see his ads at Mar-a-Lago, a factor that insiders say compelled the purchase.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

JOE BIDEN AND DONALD TRUMP have together made one thing abundantly clear: It’s time to seriously consider mental wellness checks for presidential candidates. As the Constitution and federal law now stand, there’s probably little Congress could do about a mentally unstable sitting president. But Congress, state legislatures and party leaders could take steps to require candidates for president to pass the same kinds of mental health standards that airline pilots do. The safety of the American people demands it.

READ THE REST.

AS KAMALA HARRIS AND TIM WALZ emerge from the Democratic convention in Chicago brimming with optimism and ideas for building a better future, it’s worth remembering what the Republicans’ standard bearer, Donald Trump, has pledged to accomplish—a compendium of grievance, radicalism, and ill will.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Findlay Market in Cincinnati

Happy Monday! I hope you had a great weekend. We went out exploring and enjoyed Findlay Market’s offerings for a family cookout. I also got to see one of the few remaining Ollie’s Trolleys, which I plan to patronize ASAP. D.C.’s Ollie’s went out of business in December. It was a great weekend for the First Place Cleveland Guardians, who, if you’ve never been, throw an excellent fireworks show.

A MLB first… A rain delay and a trade resulted in a player playing on both teams in a game. Congrats Danny Jansen.

RFK Jr.’s new priorities… Include “chemtrails.”

Jack Smith has appealed… the classified documents case. (And not asked for Cannon’s dismissal.)

Is Peanut Butter a liquid or solid? According to the TSA, it depends. (Please don’t tell RFK, Jr.)

More than 200 Bush, McCain, Romney alums… endorse Harris for president, criticize Trump (USA TODAY).

Georgia replaces a confederate statue… With one of John Lewis. Good.

Congrats Lake Mary, FL!🇺🇸 Winners of the Little League World Series.

A new Dark Side parody… From the inimitable Holly Berkley-Fletcher!

21 Minutes… in the Buttigieg Bubble (Mark Leibovich, The Atlantic)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.