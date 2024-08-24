The Social Media Trap for Teens

My guest this week is Valentina El Harizi, an 18-year-old first-time filmmaker who has an entry at the DIFF Shorts Film Festival. (If you get this email early enough and happen to live in the Dallas area, you can head over to the Angelika Film Center Dallas on Mockingbird Lane and catch the film; the “High School Shorts” program starts at 3PM local time.) We discussed her film, “Behind the Scenes,” as well as the difficulties of growing up in a world where social media is the first, second, and third option most kids have to interact with each other. If you enjoyed this episode—or think someone with kids surrounded by social media should hear it—please share it with a friend!

Share