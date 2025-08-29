On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Tim League, one of the founders of the Alamo Drafthouse and the man behind Metro Private Cinemas in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood. It’s a pretty cool concept—half fine dining, half private cinema auditorium—and I was excited to discuss the evolution of movie theaters as both viewing and gastronomic experiences. League is planning to open the theater in a few weeks, and they’re accepting reservations now; you can check out the offerings here. If you go, let me know: I’ll be very jealous, as it will likely be a while before I am able to make it up to New York again. But when I do, it’s the first stop on my tour of the city.
How an Alamo Founder Is Reinventing Theaters—Again
Tim League on his new venture in New York City, Metro Private Cinema.
Aug 29, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
