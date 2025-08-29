How an Alamo Founder Is Reinventing Theaters—Again

Tim League (right) at the dedication of the Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse with Spike Lee (left). (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Alamo Drafthouse)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Tim League, one of the founders of the Alamo Drafthouse and the man behind Metro Private Cinemas in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood. It’s a pretty cool concept—half fine dining, half private cinema auditorium—and I was excited to discuss the evolution of movie theaters as both viewing and gastronomic experiences. League is planning to open the theater in a few weeks, and they’re accepting reservations now; you can check out the offerings here. If you go, let me know: I’ll be very jealous, as it will likely be a while before I am able to make it up to New York again. But when I do, it’s the first stop on my tour of the city.

