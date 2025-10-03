How an MTV Prank Helps Explain the Internet

Dave Holmes

Hey, before you listen to this week’s episode, do me a favor and watch the short film we’re going to be discussing. It’s only 17 minutes long, and if you’re between the age of 31 and 45 or so, I think it’ll trip a lot of your nostalgia circuits. (It’s fun for all ages, but Yourgo said this was the age range that best responded to the movie.)

Fun right? OK, now you can listen to this episode with Yourgo Artsitas. It’s a good chat about the nature of online trolling and a simpler time when we believed our votes (for the top songs on Total Request Live) really mattered. If you enjoyed our discussion, share all this with a friend, would you?

Share