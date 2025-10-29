The Bulwark

How Democrats Plan to Fight Trump’s New Maps (w/ Suzan DelBene)

Oct 29, 2025
House Democrats are fighting back in what’s shaping up to be a national redistricting war. Joe Perticone talks with Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the DCCC, about how Donald Trump pushed Texas to redraw its congressional map and how states like California, Virginia, Indiana, and New York are now responding.

