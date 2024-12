Sam Stein is joined by Frank Sharry to discuss how Democrats' approach to immigration fell short with voters, and the extreme threats of the incoming administration plans for immigration policies.

Frank Sharry in The Atlantic: “How Democrats Lost Their Way on Immigration”

