How Do We Fight Fascism? Flee or Fight?

Three prominent Yale professors are leaving the U.S. for Canada, warning that rising authoritarianism in America resembles 1930s fascism. The conversation debates whether fleeing is defeatist or a powerful way to raise the alarm, with some arguing it's time to fight, not flee.

