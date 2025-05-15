The Bulwark

How Do We Fight Fascism? Flee or Fight?

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
May 15, 2025
Three prominent Yale professors are leaving the U.S. for Canada, warning that rising authoritarianism in America resembles 1930s fascism. The conversation debates whether fleeing is defeatist or a powerful way to raise the alarm, with some arguing it's time to fight, not flee.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

