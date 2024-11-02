Playback speed
How [He/She] Wins (with Ron Brownstein)

Nov 02, 2024
The polls are close enough that this election could go either way. But whatever happens, the focus groups over the last year-plus have given some clues about what's motivating the swing voters voting for Trump, and those voting for Harris. Atlantic senior editor Ron Brownstein joins Sarah to listen to voters and what the Trump and Harris coalitions might look like.

show notes

By Ron Brownstein: The Democratic Theory of Winning With Less

The Improbable Coalition That Is Harris’s Best Hope

What are you doing for the election? We announced three nights of Bulwark+Live events here. Hope to you see you there.

