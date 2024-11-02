How [He/She] Wins (with Ron Brownstein)

The polls are close enough that this election could go either way. But whatever happens, the focus groups over the last year-plus have given some clues about what's motivating the swing voters voting for Trump, and those voting for Harris. Atlantic senior editor Ron Brownstein joins Sarah to listen to voters and what the Trump and Harris coalitions might look like.

Leave a comment

show notes

By Ron Brownstein: The Democratic Theory of Winning With Less

The Improbable Coalition That Is Harris’s Best Hope

What are you doing for the election? We announced three nights of Bulwark+Live events here. Hope to you see you there.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.