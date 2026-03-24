How Much Pain Before MAGA Turns on Trump?

Tim Miller, JVL and Sam Stein (filling in for Sarah) discuss Trump’s shambolic approach to the Iran war—no clear objective, mixed signals, and rising economic fallout. As gas prices climb and markets wobble, they ask whether the political damage has already begun, even if the polls haven’t fully caught up.



Plus: signs of a potential MAGA fracture, ICE at airports, a look inside the grift behind Project 2025, and a disturbing interview with Greg Bovino.

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