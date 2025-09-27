How The Awfulness Changes Us
Plus: The dirty move the GOP could employ to keep the House.
Baseball is still dominating my nights… as the Reds and Guardians fight their respective ways into the playoffs. Cleveland just pulled off one of the greatest regular-season comebacks ever. Wild. Our annual Overtime World Series Prediction Contest is coming next week—what should the prize be, and who’s caught your eye down the stretch?
The Generals’ Choice… Next week’s meeting may force America’s top brass to decide between Trump and the Constitution, writes Michael Wood.
Trump’s War on Free Speech… is “F*****g Crazy.” A new ad from Home of the Brave, which is appearing across 28 of the nation’s biggest manosphere channels on YouTube over the next few weeks.
Triumph of the ill will… Look below the surface of RFK, Jr.’s insane anti-health policies, and you’ll glimpse the basic fact of Donald Trump’s urge to dominate the American citizenry however he can, writes Jim Carroll at Flux.
Trump’s Shell Game Threatens American Security… At The Dekleptocracy Project, Kristofer Harrison writes about the use of phantom shell entities to channel opaque money that threaten American national security.
Stavros Halkias… Goes to Hollywood. (Baltimore Magazine)
How “Free Speech Culture”… Is Killing Free Speech, argues Ken White.
FIGHT for our Democratic Republic!!!
Support and vote for these Democratic candidates on Nov. 4, 2025, so they can win overwhelmingly:
Mikie Sherrill for Governor of New Jersey and
Abigail Spanberger for Governor of Virginia.
An early submission to the "annual Overtime World Series Prediction Contest".
The Seattle Mariners are the only team in MLB that has never played in a World Series, much less won the championship. That alone is reason to wish them well. And they're good this year. So I say it's the M's in five games over the Dodgers.