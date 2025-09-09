The Bulwark

How Trump’s Treasury Secretary Crashed His Own Hedge Fund (w/ Marshall Brandt)

Tim Miller
Sep 09, 2025
Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lost 90% of his hedge fund’s money and left Wall Street with one of the worst track records in the business. Tim Miller and Marshall Brandt take on how this so-called “financial expert” burned billions.

