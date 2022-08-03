Note: This episode originally aired in October of 2021.
Michael speaks with Keith Boykin about the politics of a darkening America. They discuss the relationship between Black people and the Republican party, including the question everyone is curious about: Why Michael is still a Republican.
Share this post
I Keep The Flame Burning On What Republicanism Is: With Keith Boykin [Rebroadcast]
www.thebulwark.com
I Keep The Flame Burning On What Republicanism Is: With Keith Boykin [Rebroadcast]
Aug 03, 2022
Share this post
I Keep The Flame Burning On What Republicanism Is: With Keith Boykin [Rebroadcast]
www.thebulwark.com
Note: This episode originally aired in October of 2021.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
I Keep The Flame Burning On What Republicanism Is: With Keith Boykin [Rebroadcast]