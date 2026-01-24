ICE Detains a Corrections Officer, Leaves His Pregnant Wife Terrified (w/ Ben Bozeman)

Over the past week, there’s been a surge of ICE activity in Maine and one incident in particular has captured national attention. A corrections officer recruit was detained by ICE in the middle of the street and his car was left running in the cold. Tim Miller spoke to witness Ben Bozeman, who captured the shocking footage and stepped in to help return the officer’s car.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce, whose recruit was detained, called ICE’s actions “Bush League policing.” We reached out to the Cumberland County Sheriff's office Friday afternoon and spokesperson said that they have not been given any information about the status or whereabouts of their colleague.

