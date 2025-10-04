I’d Do Anything To Win (But I Won’t Do That) (with Dan Pfeiffer)

We haven’t caught up with Democratic voters since the summer. So, who do they see in the Democratic Party who is distinguishing themselves? And, do Democratic voters really want to shut down the government? It turns out some of them are really wrestling with how to wield power. Dan Pfeiffer, co-host of Pod Save America and author of the Substack newsletter The Message Box joins Sarah to download on how the base of the party is feeling.

By Dan Pfeiffer:

Why Everyone Should Stop Freaking Out About Gavin Newsom’s Social Media

The Democratic Divide That Could Decide 2026 (and 2028)

New NYT Poll Shows How Dems Can Win the Shutdown - and the Majority

Leave a comment

Share

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.