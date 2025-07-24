Inside Trump’s Bizarre Healthcare Call

Jonathan Cohn is joined by Dr. Zeke Emanuel to discuss the future of American healthcare. As Trump’s past and current efforts to dismantle Medicaid and the ACA continues to be a disaster, Dr. Emanuel has proposals for a more efficient, universal system. They also touch on medical research funding, the role of states, and the geopolitical risks of falling behind countries like China when it comes to healthcare.

