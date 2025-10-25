Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

The World Series is here! And what a treat was Game One? Go Jays! 🇨🇦Sorry, Dodgers fans: I typically pull for the team with the longer drought, and have a lot of love for the Jays due to the close relationship the team has with Cleveland.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Sam Fender & Elton John - Talk to You

“If These Numb-Nuts Can [Win Elections and Hold Office], You Can Absolutely Do It, And Do It So Much Better”… Make some time this weekend for the latest from Bulwark members and friends of the newsletter Kelli and Sue who host Amanda Litman of Run for Something on their great podcast, FrontPorchAF.

Is $38 Trillion a Lot? Jay Nordlinger on our national debt; a Nobel laureate and political prisoner; the fruits of phonelessness; and more.

“He was … probably one of the most digitally fluent 81-year-olds I’ve ever met". While I never met Bob Wallace, and he wasn’t a pen pal, please take a moment for this touching obituary of a Bulwark subscriber, Robert F. Wallace. RIP.

Debt and The End of Pax Americana… Michael Wood with a dispatch from a future ‘tail-risk’ scenario.

Privileging refugee status for Afrikaners and Neo-Nazis, Trump administration flaunts its white supremacist core… Not only has this regime severely curtailed refugee admissions to the U.S., it’s constructing new rules that assert only whites can be real citizens, writes Jim Carroll at Flux.

J.D. Vance’s little brother has a voter registration problem… It’s been that kind of campaign for Cory Bowman in Cincinnati, reports D.J. Byrnes at The Rooster.

