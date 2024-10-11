Jack Smith Is Closing In on Trump – and He Should Be Terrified!

George Conway explains to Sarah Longwell what was released in Jack Smith’s brief in Donald Trump’s election interference case, Mike Pence’s role on January 6th, and how the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling can affect the case.

Plus, they get into the real issue that divides America: Wawa vs. Sheetz.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade for more ad free shows.