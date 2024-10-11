Playback speed
Jack Smith Is Closing In on Trump – and He Should Be Terrified!

Are the lies finally catching up to Donald Trump?
Sarah Longwell
Oct 11, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

George Conway explains to Sarah Longwell what was released in Jack Smith’s brief in Donald Trump’s election interference case, Mike Pence’s role on January 6th, and how the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling can affect the case.

Plus, they get into the real issue that divides America: Wawa vs. Sheetz.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
