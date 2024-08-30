Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
33

Jack Smith's New Indictment is Big Trouble for Trump

Plus a DNC Travelogue!
Sarah Longwell
Aug 30, 2024
∙ Paid
33
Share

Sarah and George cover Jack Smith's superseding indictment, Jack Smith's appeal in the Florida documents case, and George's and Sarah's (wonderful) time at the Democratic National Convention.

Leave a comment

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Trump in Jail Panic Mode Over Kamala’s Candidacy
  Tim Miller
Trump will LOSE. Here's why.
  Sarah Longwell
Kamala’s Unstoppable Rise Makes Trump LOSE His Mind!
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Will Still Do Time
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Can’t Escape Prosecution Despite Supreme Court Ruling
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Will Act Like an UNHINGED MANIAC in Debate
  Sarah Longwell
Clarence Thomas Needs to be Criminally Investigated
  Sarah Longwell