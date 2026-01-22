The Bulwark

JD Vance Defends the Indefensible on Live TV (w/ Jon Favreau)

Tim Miller, Jon Favreau, and Crooked Media
Jan 22, 2026
Tim Miller and Pod Saves America’s Jon Favreau give their takes on JD Vance’s latest performance defending ICE raids, child detentions, warrantless home entries, and racial profiling allegations. We walk through the facts JD Vance ignored, the lies he told calmly and confidently, and why this version of Trumpism that’s cooler, smoother, and more deliberate may be even more dangerous.

Jon Favreau is the host of Pod Save America. Subscribe to Crooked Media for more podcasts, videos, newsletters and analysis.

