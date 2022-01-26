The Bulwark
The Next Level
JDV and MTG Sitting in a Tree
JDV and MTG Sitting in a Tree

Also some talk about a stupid SOB.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Jan 26, 2022
Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about the Ohio Republican primary, MTG looking for a shot at the title, the greatest assault on journalism ever, and the Family Circus.

Flickr DonkeyHotey

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
