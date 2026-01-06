The Bulwark

Jonathan Blitzer: The Stars Aligned Against Venezuela

Jan 06, 2026
Trump wanted to alpha male and take some oil, Hegseth wanted to bomb something, Rubio wanted Maduro gone, and aggrieved Stephen Miller wanted to bully the weak. The White House eventually settled on Venezuela as the best place to take out its aggressions and drive home its anti-immigration message. And now the administration finds itself depending on an…

