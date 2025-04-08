Playback speed
Jonathan Cohn and Mark Lilla: Lobotomizing America

Tim Miller
and
Jonathan Cohn
Apr 08, 2025
When it comes to biomedical research, America is already great. We are the world's leader in the field. But the Trump administration is gutting research and innovation on things like cancer, Alzheimer's, and arthritis—and the amputation of our scientific expertise under RFK, Jr. has been about as thoughtful as the tariffs rollout. Meanwhile, when it comes to the developing budget bill, Medicaid is getting some surprising red state support from people like Josh Hawley. Plus, when people willfully choose ignorance as a way to cope with an uncertain world.


Professor Mark Lilla and The Bulwark's Jonathan Cohn join Tim Miller.

show notes

Jonathan Cohn
Tim Miller
