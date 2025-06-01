Joni Ernst’s “Apology” Video Is Deeply Unsettling

Tim Miller and Sam Stein break down a jaw-dropping series of statements from Senator Joni Ernst — including one from a cemetery, where she basically tells Iowans worried about Medicaid cuts to embrace death... and Jesus.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.