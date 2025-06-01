The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Joni Ernst’s “Apology” Video Is Deeply Unsettling

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jun 01, 2025
∙ Paid
20
10
Share

Tim Miller and Sam Stein break down a jaw-dropping series of statements from Senator Joni Ernst — including one from a cemetery, where she basically tells Iowans worried about Medicaid cuts to embrace death... and Jesus.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture