Kaine: Trump’s Shutdown Is Pure Neglect

Sam Stein takes on Tuesday’s stunning election results with Senator Tim Kaine, why the Virginia Senator believes putting the economy front and center is key to Democratic victories, and how Trump’s chaos still looms over everything from shutdown talks to foreign policy.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.