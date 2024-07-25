Kamala’s Unstoppable Rise Makes Trump LOSE His Mind!

Trump is BIG MAD about Kamala Harris bringing new optimism and energy to the 2024 election. Sarah and George also cover the different forms of narcissism (hint: Trump has the bad kind) and the absolute audacity of Aileen Cannon, the judge in Trump's Florida case.

One more thing: George has started a new political action committee: The Anti-Psychopath PAC (https://psychopac.org).

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Get George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members, here.