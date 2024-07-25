Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
28

Kamala’s Unstoppable Rise Makes Trump LOSE His Mind!

George can't explain this one.
Sarah Longwell
Jul 25, 2024
∙ Paid
28
Share

Trump is BIG MAD about Kamala Harris bringing new optimism and energy to the 2024 election. Sarah and George also cover the different forms of narcissism (hint: Trump has the bad kind) and the absolute audacity of Aileen Cannon, the judge in Trump's Florida case.

One more thing: George has started a new political action committee: The Anti-Psychopath PAC (https://psychopac.org).

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Get George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Trump Will Still Do Time
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Can’t Escape Prosecution Despite Supreme Court Ruling
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Will Act Like an UNHINGED MANIAC in Debate
  Sarah Longwell
Clarence Thomas Needs to be Criminally Investigated
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Did The Crime, Must Do the Time
  Sarah Longwell
Trump Convicted!
  Sarah Longwell
Trump's Witness was a Disaster, Cohen Nailed It
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway