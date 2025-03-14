Trump’s Lawlessness is Out of Control

George Conway and Sarah Longwell discuss the courts ordering federal agencies to reinstate probationary workers, Donald Trump’s executive order on birth right citizenship, the legality of Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest, and the judge blocking Trump’s executive order against Perkins Coie.

