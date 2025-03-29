“What They’re Doing is Profoundly Evil and Wrong”

George Conway explains to JVL the backlash against Trump’s new executive order targeting law firms. They also discuss the legal implications surrounding Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts graduate student detained by ICE, and Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, currently being held in Louisiana, and the legality around the ICE agents being masked. Plus, the controversy over sending detained individuals to El Salvador.

