The Most Disgraceful Action By A Law Firm Ever (w/ George Conway)

George Conway joins Tim Miller to discuss the law firm Paul Weiss bending to Donald Trump in order to have an executive order rescinded, with the exchange of pro bono lawyer support towards the administration.
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump's legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
