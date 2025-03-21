Playback speed
The Most Disgraceful Action By A Law Firm Ever (w/ George Conway)

Tim Miller
Mar 21, 2025
3
11
George Conway joins Tim Miller to discuss the law firm Paul Weiss bending to Donald Trump in order to have an executive order rescinded, with the exchange of pro bono lawyer support towards the administration.

Read More in Morning Shots, "Big Law’s Big Capitulation"

Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
