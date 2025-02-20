Playback speed
Trump Is Not a King

George Conway explains why.
Sarah Longwell
Feb 20, 2025
43
34
George and Sarah talk about Donald Trump’s quoting of Napoleon and calling himself a king, the resignations in SDNY over Mayor Eric Adams corruption case, Elon Musk’s control with DOGE, and Trump’s tanking approval ratings.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
