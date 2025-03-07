Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
9

Trump’s Weakening Support in the Supreme Court

George Conway explains it all.
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 07, 2025
∙ Paid
1
9
Share

George explains to JVL the Supreme Court’s rejection of Trump’s foreign aid freeze, the executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, Trump’s plans to revoke Ukrainians’ legal status, and the not so subtle interactions with Supreme Court Justices at Trump’s address to congress.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade for more ad free shows.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Recent Episodes
The Illegality of DOGE
  Jonathan V. Last
Trump Is Not a King
  Sarah Longwell
SDNY Exposes Trump’s Corruption
  Sarah Longwell
How to Stop the Dismantling of Our Government
  Sarah Longwell
Trump’s Administration Is an Incompetent Mess
  Sarah Longwell
Trump's Birthright Citizenship Absurdity
  Jonathan V. Last
The Dark Truth About GOP Hypocrisy
  Sarah Longwell