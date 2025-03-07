Trump’s Weakening Support in the Supreme Court

George explains to JVL the Supreme Court’s rejection of Trump’s foreign aid freeze, the executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, Trump’s plans to revoke Ukrainians’ legal status, and the not so subtle interactions with Supreme Court Justices at Trump’s address to congress.

