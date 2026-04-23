Kash Patel's Lawsuit Could Backfire—Big Time (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss a series of major legal developments—from a questionable DOJ indictment targeting the Southern Poverty Law Center, to Kash Patel’s high-risk lawsuit against The Atlantic, to a wave of firings inside the Justice Department that’s raising alarms.
They explain what’s actually in these cases (and what’s missing), why some of the legal theories fall apart under scrutiny, and what it all signals about the direction of the DOJ. Plus: a major ruling on Trump’s January 6 liability—and whether taxpayers could end up footing the bill.
Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom
Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!
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