Kids Watched Their Mom Taken Away at the Airport

Andrew Egger
and
Sam Stein
Aug 25, 2025
19
6
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger take on new developments in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case and the heartbreaking story of a Massachusetts mom with four kids both devastating cases that left families broken and afraid.

