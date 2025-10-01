The Bulwark

Share post
Kimmel Suspension Triggered MAJOR Disney+ Exodus (w/ Julia Alexander)

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Oct 01, 2025
1
8
Share

Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel — and viewers responded by canceling Disney+ and Hulu in droves. Sonny Bunch and Julia Alexander take on what the data shows, why the backlash was bigger than Netflix’s “Cuties” controversy, and what it means for the future of TV and streaming.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

