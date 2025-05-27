The Bulwark

Kyiv Is Burning While Trump Shrugs

Tim Miller
May 27, 2025
Tim Miller gets another update from Caolan Roberston. Kyiv faces relentless Russian bombardments, leaving civilians vulnerable and air defenses overwhelmed. Despite Ukraine's urgent need for Patriot missile replenishments, the U.S. hesitates, intensifying fears that without immediate support, the capital will remain dangerously exposed to deadly attacks…

