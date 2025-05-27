Kyiv Is Burning While Trump Shrugs

Tim Miller gets another update from Caolan Roberston. Kyiv faces relentless Russian bombardments, leaving civilians vulnerable and air defenses overwhelmed. Despite Ukraine's urgent need for Patriot missile replenishments, the U.S. hesitates, intensifying fears that without immediate support, the capital will remain dangerously exposed to deadly attacks…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.