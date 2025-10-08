The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

Leaked Charlie Kirk Messages Spark Rift Inside Turning Point USA

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Oct 08, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on Candace Owens leaking Charlie Kirk’s texts, the “New Charlie Kirk” Brilyn Hollyhand’s failed debut, and MAGA turning on Trump’s own lawyer.

Read Will Sommer’s newsletter — False Flag

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture