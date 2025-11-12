The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Leaked Emails Expose Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Privileges (w/ Julie K. Brown)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller takes on Ghislaine Maxwell’s outrageous “Club Fed” treatment with investigative reporter Julie K. Brown. They discuss the newest leaked emails, political cover-ups, and why powerful people keep escaping justice in the Epstein saga.

Read Julie K. Brown’s latest: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article312858630.html

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture