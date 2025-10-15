The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
20
11

Leaked Texts Show GOP Operatives Using Slurs and Praising Hitler

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Will Sommer
Oct 15, 2025
∙ Paid
20
11
Share

Tim, Sam and Will reunite to take on the disturbing reporting from Politico exposing leaked messages among Young Republicans joking about gas chambers, racial slurs, slavery, sexual assault, and many other controversial topics.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture