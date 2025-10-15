Leaked Texts Show GOP Operatives Using Slurs and Praising Hitler

Tim, Sam and Will reunite to take on the disturbing reporting from Politico exposing leaked messages among Young Republicans joking about gas chambers, racial slurs, slavery, sexual assault, and many other controversial topics.



