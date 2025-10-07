The Bulwark

LIVE Reaction: AG Pam Bondi Faces the Senate in Chaotic Hearing

Andrew Egger
and
Sam Stein
Oct 07, 2025
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger are live, reacting to the extremely contentious Pam Bondi Senate hearing. Attorney General Pam Bondi is under fire before the Senate Judiciary Committee after the shocking indictment of former FBI Director James Comey—part of Donald Trump’s widening campaign to punish his political enemies.

