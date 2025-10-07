Sam Stein and Andrew Egger are live, reacting to the extremely contentious Pam Bondi Senate hearing. Attorney General Pam Bondi is under fire before the Senate Judiciary Committee after the shocking indictment of former FBI Director James Comey—part of Donald Trump’s widening campaign to punish his political enemies.
LIVE Reaction: AG Pam Bondi Faces the Senate in Chaotic Hearing
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Oct 07, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes