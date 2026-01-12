The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

LIVE REACTION: DOJ Threatens Fed Chair With Criminal Charges

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell, Sam Stein, and Jonathan V. Last
Jan 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Catherine Rampell, and JVL provide live, breaking analysis after Fed chair Jerome Powell released a remarkable video message Sunday night announcing an "unprecedented" criminal investigation into him by federal prosecutors. Powell, in the video, says the probe is because the Fed has been setting interest rates "based on our best assessment of…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture