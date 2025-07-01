The Bulwark

Live Reaction: Trump’s Bill Passes, but at What Cost for the GOP?

Sam Stein
Sarah Longwell
Jonathan Cohn
Jul 01, 2025
Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, and Jonathan Cohn were live when the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” passed the Senate. Watch their live reaction and commentary on the razor-thin margin, the implications for “moderate” Republicans in the Senate, and how this bill may shape the country’s finances and politics for years to come.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

