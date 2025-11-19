The Bulwark

Loomer As Fed Chair? Don’t Laugh–It Could Happen!

Andrew Egger
Catherine Rampell
Nov 19, 2025
Trump publicly fantasized about firing Jerome Powell and installing a more compliant Fed chair. Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell break down why Trump’s threats to seize control of monetary policy could destabilize inflation, markets, and the entire economy—and why Wall Street still seems weirdly calm about it.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

