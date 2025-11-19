Loomer As Fed Chair? Don’t Laugh–It Could Happen!

Trump publicly fantasized about firing Jerome Powell and installing a more compliant Fed chair. Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell break down why Trump’s threats to seize control of monetary policy could destabilize inflation, markets, and the entire economy—and why Wall Street still seems weirdly calm about it.

