MAGA Influencers Freak Out Over Fake DOJ Crackdown

Sam Stein and Will Sommer dive into the latest MAGA meltdown: a rumored DOJ probe into conservative influencers allegedly taking foreign money. From imagined arrests to twisted punishments, MAGA figures from Benny Johnson and Catturd to Laura Loomer are eating their own, accusing each other while ignoring the real ideological splits.



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