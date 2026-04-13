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Cactus spine's avatar
Cactus spine
1h

It bothers me so much that after 70 years as a proud American, I am now celebrating when our president is defeated and humiliated publicly. He's the most vile person imaginable.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1h

Regarding: "Is Trump Resurrecting Epstein?" Hah, Bill, I didn't know you could be so snarky! Thanks for that laugh.

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