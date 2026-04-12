Zoning Laws Are Killing the Middle Class (w/ Mechele Dickerson)

John Avlon talks with Mechele Dickerson about how housing rules, college costs, and the modern school system are stacked against working families—and how those same systems could be fixed. From zoning laws that block affordable homes to financial aid that favors wealthy students, they break down what’s actually driving the squeeze—and what it would take to reverse it.



Buy Mechele's latest book, 'Middle-Class New Deal: Restoring Upward Mobility and the American Dream': https://www.amazon.com/Middle-Class-New-Deal-Restoring-Mobility/dp/0520423399



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