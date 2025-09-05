MAGA Media Is Cutting Trump Loose

Sam Stein, Will Sommer and Andrew Egger discuss the implosion of MAGA media as several top influencers appear to be turning on Trump. Plus, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe has a new sting operation targeting Republicans.

Read More in Will Sommer's False Flag, "Right-Wing Media Starts Treating Trump Like a Lame Duck"

