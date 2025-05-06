The Bulwark

The Bulwark



MAGA's New Icon? The Racist Playground Mom

Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Will Sommer
and
Tim Miller
May 06, 2025
8
14
Tim Miller and Will Sommer break down a disturbing viral video of a woman yelling a racial slur at a child and how MAGA influencers turned her into a cause worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Check out False Flag here: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

