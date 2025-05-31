The Bulwark

Tim Miller Takes On Elon’s Ketamine-Fueled Collapse

Tim Miller
May 31, 2025
Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to react to the bombshell New York Times report on Elon Musk’s alleged drug use, erratic behavior, and alarming influence over U.S. policy. They also discuss Trump’s dangerous push to dismantle legal checks on executive power and how his tariff chaos is affecting small businesses.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

