Sarah Longwell: Joni Ernst Handed Democrats a Huge Advantage

Sarah Longwell joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to break down Senator Joni Ernst’s viral “we’re all gonna die” moment—and why her callous defense of Medicaid cuts could haunt Republicans.
They also discuss the growing conservative backlash to Trump’s tariff chaos, the cowardice in Congress, and the looming political consequences for GOP lawmakers trying to gaslight their own voters.
